Elders unveils expensive plans for automated wool handling hubs at Perth and Melbourne

Updated July 26 2022 - 10:37pm, first published 7:00pm
BIG INVESTMENT: Elders says all the investments it has planned for new wool handling over the next year will cost $25 million.

Robots will be used to handle wool bales in a world-first operation being planned by Elders at two hubs in Australia.

