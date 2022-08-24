You couldn't wipe the smile off Ben Mitchell's face as he spoke about the New Holland T7 Heavy Duty tractor last week.
While a virtual launch took place last year, this was the first time the Australian public had been able to see the T7 HD with PLM Intelligence up close.
The machine's arrival has been a long time coming and the New Holland mixed farming and livestock product segment manager was "really pumped" to show it to customers at the Aon AgQuip field days at Gunnedah, NSW.
Mr Mitchell said the T7 HD had the new Horizon Ultra cab with a wider door entry, more glass area and better visibility.
Inside the cab it is "whisper quiet", down to 66 decibels from 69dBA.
There's also the SideWinder Ultra armrest and IntelliView 12-inch display, which delivers a tablet like performance.
"In the centre of the steering wheel we have our CentreView display, which is now the main dash of the tractor sitting within the steering wheel," Mr Mitchell said.
"You now get your main functionality right in front of your eyes that also matches up the hood camera, so you can actually have the camera mounted in your bonnet facing the front linkage or the front end of your machine and you can put that right in your steering wheel for better visibility.
"All of these things are to reduce stress and fatigue for the operator."
The tractor on display at AgQuip was the T7.315 HD, which has a 224 kilowatt (300 horsepower) engine, rated up to 315hp with boost.
"The machine here has front linkage, front PTO, every bell and whistle has been ticked," Mr Mitchell said.
"We have a linkage block on at the moment but we can drop that off for mowers for hay making or whatever other machine needs to go on the front.
"It's more of a European style but we have seen more customers wanting that as an option."
Mr Mitchell said some customers were stepping out of their current tractor and while the T7 HD might not be a jump in horsepower for them, they were excited to get their hands on the new technology.
"Our first batch of machines are on the water and our customers are pretty keen to see their tractors," he said.
"We also have our special edition Blue Power paint, so this tractor is for a customer that really wants the machine to pop and be a point of difference on their farm."
