Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Morris C2 Contour seeding bar proving popular in high productivity areas

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
August 27 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gaining traction: Morris Australia product manager Duncan Murdoch and Morris Australia product support Mike Crisp with the Morris C2 Contour.

A seeding bar with "exceptional contouring ability" is gaining traction in Western Australia's Great Southern region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.