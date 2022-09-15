BLUE chip Moonie livestock and cropping property Tullaville is regarded as one the Western Downs's top performers.
Offered by the Cameron family, the 2267 hectare (5602 acre) freehold property will be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness in Toowoomba on October 27.
Tullaville is located just west of the Moonie crossroads, with a frontage to the Moonie Highway and is being offered with 685ha of wheat and barley crops.
Marketing agent Clayton Smith, JLL Agribusiness, said Tullaville was a grazing and cropping enterprise with versatility to grow and fatten in both summer and winter seasons.
"Underpinned by productive land and soil types, great proximity to end markets, adjoining major highways and fit-for-purpose infrastructure, Tullaville represents a unique opportunity to acquire a blue-ribbon Western Downs," Mr Smith said.
The Camerons currently run 350 breeders and their progeny as well as 685ha of cropping on the fertile brigalow/belah country.
As a backgrounding enterprise, the property has an estimated carrying capacity of about 1000 adult cattle equivalents plus cropping.
There is also said to be capacity to increase productivity with fodder crops and improved pastures. A 2000 head feedlot approval is also in place.
Marketing agent Chris Holgar said the large stands of established improved pasture were backed by long term investments in regrowth control, water facilities, and a central laneway to increase productivity.
"With the current winter crops included in the sale, this is an outstanding opportunity to secure a quality asset in a tightly held and reliable district," Mr Holgar said.
Tullaville was originally drawn by ballot by Bill Baker in the 1960s, who initially cleared and developed the property. Don and Patsy Cameron bought Tullamore in 2006.
Tullaville will be auctioned by JLL Agribusiness in Toowoomba on October 27.
Contact Clayton Smith, 0428 878 523, Chris Holgar, 0411 177 167, or James Mitchell, 0467 033 447, JLL Agribusiness.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.