Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

'Barnaby money' cut, govt invests in rural health, telcomms, net-zero and ag

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 25 2022 - 9:37am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Barnaby money' cut, govt invests in rural health, telcomms, net-zero and ag

LABOR has scrapped more than $9 billion in regional infrastructure funding in the federal budget - labelling it "Barnaby and Bridget money" - choosing instead to invest heavily in rural health, telecommunications, agriculture and the transition to net-zero.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.