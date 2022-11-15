The biggest John Deere dealership network in Australia will break ground soon on a new facility in Toowoomba.
RDO Equipment Australia's hub in the Darling Downs city is one of its largest and also carries the Vermeer, Horsch, Manitou and Kuhn brands.
Its premises in the FKG Group's Aatlis Industrial Precinct, between Charlton and Wellcamp, is expected to be completed in early 2024.
The investment is a sign of the company's commitment to the wider Darling Downs region, according to RDO Equipment CEO Phil Canning.
Mr Canning said the premises will be ideally situated for growth in the construction side of the business as well as responding to current and future needs in the agricultural and infrastructure sectors.
"Toowoomba is the heart of regional south east Queensland, and RDO Equipment is proud to be a part of and support the region's diverse agricultural production and infrastructure developments," he said.
"We're extremely excited to be building a new state of the art workshop and dealership in this key distribution hub.
"Our new location in the Aatlis Precinct, with large, modern facilities, and conveniently situated for surface and air transport, will place us in an optimal position to continue to offer our customers the service they need now and well into the future."
The purpose-built facility will be designed by FKG and follows the opening of RDO's new premises in Adelaide last month.
Support staff currently located away from the branch will be based at the new facility when it opens.
"We have a dedicated team that supports our 29 locations with crucial functions in parts and service, accounts and finance, human resources, training, precision agriculture and IT," Mr Canning said.
"Nearly 50 of them are based in Toowoomba and are looking forward to moving into their own area in the new facilities."
FKG development group manager Jack Gardner said his team were proud to be working with RDO Equipment on its expansion and relocation to the Aatlis Precinct.
"We're very pleased to have attracted such a significant national business like RDO Equipment just when we had released Stage Two of our industrial land subdivision, and we hope that their presence in the precinct will attract other similar businesses, Mr Gardner said.
"RDO Equipment fits perfectly with our vision for the precinct to secure national and international brands needing large land holdings to expand their business operations, right here in Toowoomba.
"This contributes to the creation of continued growth and job opportunities for the region."
