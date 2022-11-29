OFFERS are now being sought on Phillip and Margaret Ennis's versatile 454 hectare (1122 acre) Tamworth, NSW, district property Wybalena.
Located on Soldiers Settlement Road in the tightly held Winton district, the productive property is situated 34km west of Tamworth and 56km east of Gunnedah.
The property had been scheduled to be auctioned on November 24.
However, marketing agent Joel Fleming, Nutrien Harcourts, Tamworth, said while the property was not directly impacted by flooding, a number of potential buyers from other regions were not able to inspect the property.
The property features chocolate and red basalt soils and is described as a good mix of country suitable for breeding, backgrounding and/or cropping.
Wybalena is is fenced into 21 paddocks of various sizes.
The well watered property has five dams and four bores, which supply a network of tanks and troughs.
Wybalena also has a building entitlement, with multiple sites boasting stunning easterly views.
Contact Joel Fleming, 0467 725 195, Nutrien Harcourts Tamworth.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.