Australia's dedicated agtech field day will return in April this year.
The AgSmart Expo was launched by ACM Rural Events in 2022 to provide primary producers with an opportunity to connect with and learn more about the latest agricultural innovations.
Thousands attended the first event in Tamworth, NSW, to see the progressive products being offered by agtech start-ups and established machinery manufacturers.
This year the event will move to a new location at the Bendigo Exhibition Centre, Victoria, on April 20 and 21.
ACM Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent said the in-person indoor event was designed with a commercial focus on agtech, with trade exhibits and seminar sessions held over two big days.
"Australian agriculture is on the move and the AgSmart Expo will place a spotlight on ground-breaking, more cost-efficient, and more effective farming practices that are more responsive to change, and ultimately more profitable," she said.
More than 100 exhibitors are expected to showcase an array of technology including robotics, artificial intelligence in farming, Internet of Things solutions and ways to improve on-farm connectivity.
Ms Nugent said as the world's population grew and the cost of food and fibre production increased, Australia's agtech sector had the potential to change the face of farming.
"This event will provide insights into the future of Australian farming," she said.
"Our commercial philosophy has gained affirmation and excitement from the burgeoning Australian agtech industry as it seeks an opportunity to display, demonstrate, influence, and inform Australian farmers about adopting new technological advances and different practices in agriculture to drive future productivity and profitability for our farming nation.
"Adoption of agtech will ensure the industry can produce, supply, and store food and fibre sustainably."
