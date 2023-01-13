Farm Online
Home/Machinery

AgSmart Expo to be held in Bendigo on April 20 and 21

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
January 14 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACM Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent (right) with exhibitor Scanreco Asia and Pacific region distributor Niall Field at the inaugural AgSmart Expo.

Australia's dedicated agtech field day will return in April this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.