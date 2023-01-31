A new compact digger has made it easier than ever to rip into jobs in tight spaces.
Kubota Australia has launched the U10-5 ultra-compact digger, which will replace its existing K008-3.
The U10-5 excavator has a number of advanced performance and comfort features.
It is a zero-tail swing machine designed to operate safely in the tightest of spaces along with an improved operator control layout and modern exterior design.
Kubota ANZ product manager Nathan Thomas said the hydraulic controls, zero-tail swing and variable track width features mean there are not many jobs the U10-5 can't get to.
"The previous K008-3 had a front mechanical operation lever design, which has now been updated on the new U10-5," Mr Thomas said.
"The U10-5 now features hydraulic control levers which are positioned to the sides of the seat for a better, more relaxed operator working experience, ensuring comfort of operation and reducing operator fatigue.
"With a strong focus on safety, the U10-5 also has an engine safety start system preventing the engine from starting when the levers are lowered, meaning no unexpected excavator and attachment movement when starting the machine."
Mr Thomas said the machine features an adjustable track gauge from an easy single-lever operation.
He said the hydraulically adjustable tracks reduced down in seconds to 750mm, which allowed for navigation in tight spaces.
The track gauge can also be widened to a full extension of 990mm.
Mr Thomas said machine height can often restrict excavators on the job site but that was not the case with the U10-5.
"Thanks to a newly designed front foldable roll-over protection system, the U10-5 can easily fit under doorways or low-hanging branches," he said.
"Folding the ROPS back into working position is simple and provides additional safety and protection for the operator."
The U10-5 has an engine gross horsepower of 10.3hp, a bucket breakout force of 1060kg, and an operating weight of 1200kg.
"When adjusting your track width and folding the ROPS down, these ultra-compact diggers can easily fit through most doorways, permitting access inside buildings and houses. With the simple removal of one pin, the U10-5's quick-fold ROPS adjusts down in size instantly," Mr Thomas said.
"The U10-5 also features a modern exterior design to run in line with the current range of Kubota excavators and a new LED boom work light to keep you working into the night."
Some of the proven features from the K008-3 have been retained, including the TPSS (track pattern selection system) and two-speed travel pedal, allowing users to switch between high and low speeds.
Servicing can be completed with ease thanks to a full opening engine cover, while the hydraulic service port pipes are conveniently located for simple maintenance.
