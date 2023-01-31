Farm Online
Kubota releases U10-5 ultra-compact digger in Australia

January 31 2023 - 4:00pm
Kubota Australia has launched the U10-5 ultra-compact digger, which weighs 1.2 tonnes.

A new compact digger has made it easier than ever to rip into jobs in tight spaces.

