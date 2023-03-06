Kantaka offers 1200 hectares of improved pastures

QUALITY 3400 hectare (8400 acre) Gin Gin property Kantaka is said to safely carry 600-650 breeders plus replacement heifers with balance of the progeny sold as weaners.
Offered by Jamie and Sigrid Peters, the freehold property in two titles has about 1200ha (3000 acres) of outstanding improved pastures.
The improved pastures include creeping blue, reclaimer, Callide and katambora Rhodes grass, signal grass, mekon brizantha grass, wynn cassia, siatro, verano and various stylos.
About a further 400ha could be developed to improved pastures.
There is also about 400ha of undulating timbered ridges with flats and hollows with native pastures and about 1376ha of timbered, steeper to range country.
The excellent water infrastructure included five equipped bores, holding tanks, troughs, dams and seasonal watercourses.
The well fenced property has 15 main paddocks with additional holding and weaner paddocks and a laneway.
Electric fencing is used to further divide the main grazing paddocks for rotational grazing.
The very good cattle yards have an undercover vet facilities, a near new plunge dip, and B-double access.
Structural improvements include an air-conditioned, high set three bedroom home with a large verandah and a recently updated kitchen and bathroom.
There is also a large machinery shed and workshop.
Kantaka will be auctioned in Bundaberg on April 19.
Contact Mike Barry, 0427 165 665, or Vince O'Brien, 0418 989 218, Shepherdson and Boyd.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.