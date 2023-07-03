Farm Online
Offers sought on family farm with exceptional water

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
July 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

Offers of more than $2.5 million are being sought on the Boughen family's Lockyer Valley farm, which has exceptional water and easy access to Toowoomba and Brisbane.

