Offers sought on family farm with exceptional water

Offers of more than $2.5 million are being sought on the Boughen family's Lockyer Valley farm, which has exceptional water and easy access to Toowoomba and Brisbane.
Located on Burchmann Road, Lockrose, the farm covers 79 hectare (195 acres) and has 36ha (89 acres) of soft alluvial creek flats that have been extensively used for small crop production for the past 45 years.
The property was passed in auction for $2.3m on June 16.
There is also 13ha (32 acres) of gentle slopes that have been used for small crops and are currently being used to grow hay.
In addition there is 28ha (69 acres) of country that could be further developed or used for cattle and horses.
Lockrose Farm is described as having exceptional water.
There are two equipped irrigation bores with a 306 megalitre allocation.
There are also quality stock and domestic bores.
Lockrose Farm has a large, lockable 40x16m machinery/packing and hay shed and a 12x8m tractor shed.
There is also a solid three bedroom farm home set in established gardens.
There is also an original garage away from house that has been converted into a bedroom unit with an attached undercover entertaining area
Other improvement include a 7x10m car shed with two roller doors, a chicken run, garden shed, an old hay shed, and a pigsty in an old dairy.
There are underground 6 inch mains running throughout the arable country. The property has successfully grown vegetables and fodder for the current owners for over 43 years.
Situated 8km off the M1, the property has double road frontage and is 55km from the Toowoomba CBD and 80km from the Brisbane CBD.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural Queensland.
