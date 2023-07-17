Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Not a corker: Australian wine vintage volumes flop to 20-year low

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's total winegrape crush for 2023 was down 24pc on last season. File photo.
Australia's total winegrape crush for 2023 was down 24pc on last season. File photo.

Australian vineyards have delivered the nation's smallest winegrape vintage in more than 20 years - down about 25 per cent on the previous harvest season and 10-year averages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.