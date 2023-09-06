MLA open to reviewing CN30 target

Meat & Livestock Australia has said it would be open to reviewing the red meat industry's goal to be carbon neutral by 2030, after Cattle Australia called for it to be scrapped in favour of a climate neutral target.
The CN30 goal, initially set in 2017, was established with guidance from CSIRO, but Cattle Australia says it's time to switch focus to home in climate neutrality, which looks at global warming potential
MLA program manager- environmental sustainability Margaret Jewell said discussions were continuing with Cattle Australia and all the peak industry councils on CN30 and the strategic approach to sustainability investment and goal-setting.
"We are open to a review of CN30 and our industry targets and look forward to hearing more detail," she said.
MLA has maintained that both goals work together and that it is important to continue to push for carbon neutrality, even though modelling has indicated the industry is likely to fall short of the target.
Dr Jewell said CN30 is internationally recognised and continues to receive praise from government and corporate stakeholders.
"Climate neutrality is a step on the CN30 journey and ultimately, carbon neutrality and climate neutrality can work together," she said.
"The CN30 and climate neutral goals are complementary, and both require reductions in emissions and sequestration of carbon in the landscape."
Dr Jewell said CN30 remained an "ambitious but achievable target".
"It always has been," she said.
"The recent CSIRO report published by MLA helps guide what we need to do to get to CN30; and it also shows that we are projected to make significant further improvements based on our current trajectory.
"The industry has already shown its enthusiasm for reducing emissions and there are countless positive stories where this has already occurred, including grazing enterprises that have achieved climate neutrality and carbon neutrality.
"MLA will continue to work with industry to communicate this complicated issue in the most efficient and effective way possible."
