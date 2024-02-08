Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Farmer power topples EU net zero plans

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 9 2024 - 11:17am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dutch farmers took to the streets in tractors protesting moves to scale down livestock production. Picture by Shutterstock.
Dutch farmers took to the streets in tractors protesting moves to scale down livestock production. Picture by Shutterstock.

The European Commission has announced it will scrap a controversial plan to dramatically cut agricultural emissions following prolonged farmer protests that have spread across the continent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.