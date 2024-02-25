Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Exclusive

NZ ire over Elders export fraud claims

EG
By Ed Gannon
Updated February 26 2024 - 9:21am, first published 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livestock being loaded for live export overseas.
Livestock being loaded for live export overseas.

New Zealand's Livestock Investment Corporation says it was "extremely disappointed" to learn Elders had allegedly altered certificates of thousands of NZ cattle destined for export to China.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Ed Gannon

Editorial

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.