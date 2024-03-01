Energy Ministers spark up scheme to zap renewable cowboys

The nation's energy ministers have committed to spark up a national developer ratings scheme for renewable energy companies "as a priority action" to rid the industry of cowboys.
Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Andrew Dyer had recommended the scheme in a community engagement review released last month that found the "prospecting" nature of some energy projects had created "uncertainty and anxiety" in rural communities and a general distrust of pole and wire transmission and wind and solar development companies.
The Dyer review, which was commissioned by the Commonwealth, also recommended improved community consultation and complaint handling mechanisms be considered for landowners and communities directly affected by the renewable energy transformation.
At an Energy and Climate Ministerial Council meeting held in Canberra on Friday, state and territory governments agreed to work with the Commonwealth to develop a scheme that will "help guide government investment support through mechanisms like the Capacity Investment Scheme."
It is believed that industry, peak bodies, consumer groups and other stakeholders will be invited to participate in a reference group to contribute to the design of the scheme.
The government accepted all nine Dyer report recommendations after it identified a range of issues, across all all levels of government, relating to developer performance, planning and environmental approvals, complaints handling, public communication and governance, and community benefits.
It also reported survey results showing 92 per cent of respondents were dissatisfied with the level of engagement from project developers
The National Farmers' Federation urged the ministers prior to the meeting to address "the fierce discontent" in farming communities over energy companies' community engagement failures.
Australia's 85,000 farmers are waiting for the federal government to finalise a range of environmental protection and emissions reductions policies, including the agriculture and land sectoral plan, to help meet its national renewable electricity target of 82% by 2030 and net zero by 2050 targets.
Mr Dyer also said in his review that the benefits of the green energy transition should be shared "equitably" and preferred locations for new projects be better scoped, as well as 'no-go' zones better defined.
He also suggested both the federal and state governments must take a greater hand in project management, improve planning and regulation and help the industry improve its image.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.