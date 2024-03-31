Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Power line builder changes course to bypass Riverina town

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 1 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The new high voltage power lines will have to cross the Murray River somewhere between Kerang and Swan Hill.
The new high voltage power lines will have to cross the Murray River somewhere between Kerang and Swan Hill.

The NSW builder of that state's section of the VNI West high voltage power lines has changed course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.