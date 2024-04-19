Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

R.M. Williams is stepping up to capture women's footwear market

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leather apprentice (left) with Tattarang director Nicola Forrest. icture from RM Williams.
Leather apprentice (left) with Tattarang director Nicola Forrest. icture from RM Williams.

R.M. Williams is officially chasing the women's boots business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.