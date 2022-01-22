Super-L3 booms now available in four working widths

Amazone's Super-L3 booms are now available in four working widths from 36 to 42 metres.

The booms have been designed for a smooth ride and have pivot points at 12, 24 and 33m, allowing them to be operated at reduced widths if necessary.

Each section on each side can be folded independently, allowing obstacles to be negotiated with ease and the boom to be compactly folded for transport.

Likewise, an optional reduction joint on the boom end sections of the two larger models allows the operating width to be reduced by three metres.

Read more:

Claas Harvest Centre Amazone product manager Joshua Patrick said Super-L3 booms are designed using proven aeronautical principles to create a light but sturdy frame.

"Their robust design allows the booms to cope with the stresses caused by high operating speeds and at maximum work rates," Mr Patrick said.

"The wide structural design of the carriers and profiles ensures a high rigidity and load-bearing capacity.

"The hydraulically-pressurised break-back joints keep the boom ends steady but release safely in the event of a collision, before bringing the ends back into position quickly."

Super-L3 booms include Amazone's ContourControl active boom guidance system and the SwingStop active vibration damping system as standard.

"These systems ensure the distance to the target surface is accurately maintained throughout spraying operations for a perfect application," Mr Patrick said.

"All in all, Super-L3 booms provide an absolutely smooth boom ride under all conditions."

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

