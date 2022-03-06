Claas and Carraro Group strengthen partnership

Machinery manufacturers Claas and Carraro Group have built on their decades-long cooperation with the signing of a strategic agreement.

In addition to the supply of axles and components for tractors and the development and production of special and compact tractors, the cooperation will also include the mutual knowledge transfer and exchange of skills in the fields of human resources and best practices in sustainability.

The two family-owned companies have worked together since 2003, when Claas entered the tractor market with its acquisition of Renault Agriculture.

The partnership has since expanded to include the development and production of vineyard, orchard and compact tractors.

Last year, Claas launched the modernised Nexos series manufactured by Carraro Group with Stage V emissions standard and numerous new technology and equipment features.

Other models will follow in 2022.

"Our decision to intensify the cooperation with Carraro Group is based on a strong mutual trust and a fundamental deepening of our competencies that have grown over many years," Claas CEO Thomas Bock said.

"A clear short- to medium-term goal of our commitment is to increase sales and market share in the segments of special and compact tractors.

"To achieve our goals, we are investing together in new developments, but also in competences and skills of our employees and know-how-transfers."

Mr Bock said selected employees from Carraro Group would work at Claas locations for short periods and vice versa.

"In addition to production, this will also include administrative functions in the small tractor business unit," he said.

"Both family companies will benefit from this knowledge transfer in the medium- to long-term and strengthen their cooperation as well as their link in terms of brand values."



Carraro is an international group and a leader in transmission systems for off-road vehicles and specialised tractors.

Based in Campodarsego, the company has about 3600 employees and has manufacturing facilities in Italy, India, China and Argentina.

