Farmers ordering 2022 model Case IH Puma tractors can look forward to several new features when the machines arrive in Australia mid-year.
For those who have ordered a Maxxum, due to arrive in the second half of the year, there are a few upgrades in store as well.
Operator comfort and convenience are at the centre of the updates.
New Puma SWB (112 to 134 kilowatt, or 150 to 180 horsepower) models now feature CVT transmission options to complement the existing Powershift offering.
Upgrades to the 2022 Maxxum and Puma SWB tractors include a low-mounted front screen wiper with an increased sweep area for better visibility; new high-performance LED safety lighting features; an improved entrance area with aluminium steps; and an integrated cool box.
Case IH Australia/New Zealand mid horsepower and compact tractors product manager Seamus McCarthy said when operators were more comfortable in the cab, this could only help to reduce fatigue and increase productivity in the field.
"The Maxxum and Puma are among Case IH's most versatile tractors, and with these upgrades this versatility is enhanced and customer experience improved," he said.
Mr McCarthy said a number of standard vehicle modifications were also aimed at providing enhanced performance and connectivity for customers.
New electronic joystick and improved telematics with additional display functionality allow greater efficiency and precision.
"Fast and reliable in-field connectivity is critical in realising the full potential of precision agriculture, with a direct result of that being an improvement in the profitability of farming operations, and Case IH is working hard to deliver that potential across our lower horse-power ranges," Mr McCarthy said.
"Customer expectations are increasingly high when it comes to the sophistication of their machinery, and the latest updates on our Maxxums and Pumas are an example of listening to our customers and interpreting their needs through the new features."
Other updates include a new monitor bar with USB outlets for convenience; new rearview mirror for better field of view; new advanced loader joystick with reverser; improved acceleration/deceleration behaviour; and cruise control pedal overdrive.
