2023 Landboss diesel-powered 1100D UTV includes dual handbrake system

June 26 2022 - 5:00am
Handy workhorse: The 2023 Landboss 1100D has a towing capacity of 800kg and a carrying capacity of 500kg.

The adoption of a dual handbrake system and revised front-end styling are just some of the features farmers buying the upgraded Landboss 1100D utility vehicle can look forward to.

