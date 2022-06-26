The adoption of a dual handbrake system and revised front-end styling are just some of the features farmers buying the upgraded Landboss 1100D utility vehicle can look forward to.
But the real star of the show remains its liquid-cooled three-cylinder Japanese-sourced Kubota engine, with a whopping 72Nm of tow-friendly torque and a top speed of 60km/h.
The updated version of the diesel-powered, right-hand drive UTV is available now and includes a two-year parts and labour warranty.
Changes to the styling include new lights, a larger grille, a sleeker steel protection bar and the fitment of a Landboss badge. It also has a cheerful orange livery.
The 1100D has a towing capacity of 800kg, a carrying capacity of 500kg and a 4500-pound electric winch.
It has selectable 2WD and 4WD drive modes with engine braking, push button-lockable front and rear differentials and a pasture-friendly turf mode.
Up to three people can sit on the bench seat and a roof kit and fully poly split screen will keep some of the weather at bay.
Electronic descent control, electronic power steering are also included, as is a durable steel tilt tray with drop down sides.
Supplies of the smaller capacity 800D will go on sale in mid-July 2022.
