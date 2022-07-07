Farmers planning to attend the AgQuip field days next month can save 50 per cent on the cost of their ticket and skip the queue by purchasing online.
Event organisers ACM Rural Events have introduced ticket registration for the first time as part of the 2022 field days.
Ticket registration for all attendees will enable AgQuip to be sustainable and meaningful for rural communities and the primary industry at large.
AgQuip, like so many other field days across Australia, has been impacted financially by COVID-19 restrictions and with years to recover and rising inflation, costs have increased substantially since the event was last staged in 2019.
In addition, safety best practice requires an understanding of all stakeholders who attend the event to be registered.
Tickets can be purchased at acmruralevents.com.au/agquip/tickets, with online ticket admission $5 and children under 12 admitted free.
An event ticket service is available on site at $10 and children under 12 free.
Ticket booths will be located around the perimeter of the static display area in the main western car park, southern car park and eastern car park.
Car parking is free and gates open at 7.30am daily. For anyone who has pre-purchased a ticket online you can present your smartphone with QR code and enter via the pre-purchase laneways.
At the entrances you can pick up a free copy of the Aon AgQuip 2022 Official Guide, published by The Land.
The event's public opening times are Tuesday and Wednesday, August 16 and 17, from the new early time of 8.30am to 4.30pm and on Thursday from 8.30am to 4pm.
ACM Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent said the key to the event was to ensure the experience always puts the customer front and centre.
"This enables the exhibitor's product and service to resonate with them at a deeper and more impactful level than any other marketing platform," Ms Nugent said.
ACM Rural Events will run a free parcel pick up service, free shuttle bus service, free Official Guide publication, free event app and other services to enable an enjoyable, memorable and rewarding experience at AgQuip, sponsored by Aon.
