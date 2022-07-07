Farm Online
Home/Machinery

2022 AgQuip field days introduce online ticket sales and registration

July 7 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event returns: The Aon AgQuip field days will take place from August 16 to 18.

Farmers planning to attend the AgQuip field days next month can save 50 per cent on the cost of their ticket and skip the queue by purchasing online.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.