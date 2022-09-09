Lars Pasedag has been appointed by German hay and silage equipment manufacturer Krone as its Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia sales manager.
The newly created role supports Krone's distributor network in partnership with Kubota in Australia, Tulloch Farm Machines in New Zealand and their respective dealer networks.
Mr Pasedag said has was excited to join the Krone team once again and looked forward to expanding the footprint of this innovative and customer focused brand.
"Krone is going through a time of innovation with many impressive products and technology features in the pipeline," he said.
"As a market leader in disc mowers, rotary rakes and tedders, forage wagons and trailers, round and square balers as well as self-propelled mowers and forage harvesters, the Krone business is ready for renewed growth.
"I look forward to supporting Krone's expansion in these key growth markets, while helping farmers to innovate and be successful."
Mr Pasedag has worked for Krone in various capacities over the years, originally starting at its headquarters in Germany.
In 2005 he moved to Australia to join the Kubota Australia team and was responsible for the marketing and product management of Krone along with other Kubota products.
From his base in Melbourne, Mr Pasedag will be the go-to-person for dealers and distributors in his new role and act as an intermediary between the Krone factory in Germany and dealers, distributors and customers in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia.
