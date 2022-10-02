PROMINENT agriculture commodity market analysts Matt Dalgleish and Andrew Whitelaw this weekend launched episode3, or EP3, their new independent consulting business.
The analysts, who have most recently been with Thomas Elder Markets, have been servicing the ag sector for more than half a decade.
EP3 will be offering independent market analysis and commentary, consulting and market advisory services.
The need for independent and objective market analysis and data provision in agriculture is greater than ever, Mr Dalgleish and Mr Whitelaw say.
In 2016, the pair started working together to analyse agricultural markets before co-founding TEM with Elders in 2020.
After two years of successfully providing important agricultural market commentary and analysis with Elders, they have made the decision to transition to the new independent entity, EP3.
EP3 will continue to provide a service to the agricultural sector by offering analytical articles to assist in understanding the market.
The free service will be funded through consulting and project services to the food and agribusiness sector.
These consulting services include economic analysis, market education, policy development and risk management.
There are plans to grow the service to encapsulate new commodities and services in the coming year.
EP3 will be represented in Canberra and Melbourne. Industry leaders have shown support for the new EP3 service.
"Sheep Producers Australia has worked closely with TEM and valued the support they have given to sheep producers, the live export industry and the broader agriculture sector by providing independent market analysis and data," said Bonnie Skinner, chief executive officer of SPA.
"The model of TEM showed the drive and passion both Matt and Andrew have to support the industry and I look forward to working with them both under their new venture of EP3."
"The insights provided by Andrew and Matt have been invaluable in assisting GrainGrowers to develop evidence-based policy, and we wish the new EP3 venture all the best in the future," said Dave McKeon, CEO of Grain Growers.
"In the past two years TEM has contributed a huge amount of value and insights to Elders and Agribusiness Australia. We support the further development of market analysis for agriculture through EP3," said Mark Allison, managing director and CEO at Elders and president of Agribusiness Australia.
Industry stakeholders can subscribe to receive updates at episode3.net.
