New free ag analysis EP3 launched

Updated October 2 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
Agriculture commodity market analysts Matt Dalgleish and Andrew Whitelaw have launched a new independent business, EP3.

PROMINENT agriculture commodity market analysts Matt Dalgleish and Andrew Whitelaw this weekend launched episode3, or EP3, their new independent consulting business.

