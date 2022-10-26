Farm Online
Mutton has taken a nosedive, but opportunities are knocking for producers

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
October 26 2022 - 9:00pm
Not alone. The geographical spread of lower mutton prices is wide, with little difference in prices between eastern states.

The Australian mutton market has see a dramatic nosedive year-on-year albeit with a pick up in the indicator of 36 cents last week to land at 515 cents per kilogram.

