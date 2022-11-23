Compact and comfortable.
That's one of the New Holland T4.120 F's selling points according to the company's global head of specialty tractors product marketing, Marco Gerbi.
It also helped the tractor win the best of specialised category in the Tractor of the Year 2023 awards in Bologna, Italy, earlier this month.
The machine is suitable for use in orchards and vineyards thanks to its narrow 1.2 metre width and tight turning circle.
Mr Gerbi said while the T4 range was already a best-seller, the new machine had been completely redesigned.
"We started from a white paper and redesigned the whole machine; nothing in this machine has any kind of screw from the previous generation," he said.
Mr Gerbi said the tractor's hood was one of the lowest in the segment, not just on the ROPs version but also on the cabin version.
He said this increased visibility for operators and delivered a totally new experience.
Read more:
New Holland has delivered a machine that meets stage five emissions standards without these requirements impacting the size or the visibility of the tractor.
The T4.120 F has a standard flat deck cabin and delivers the lowest noise levels inside the cab of this segment at 71 decibels.
Its 88 kilowatt (118 horsepower) engine has enough grunt for running PTO applications and multiple implements.
Orders for the T4.120 F are open now and machines will start arriving in Australia next year.
