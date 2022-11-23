Farm Online
Home/Machinery

New Holland T4.120 F wins Tractor of the Year 2023 best of specialty category

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
November 23 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Holland's Marco Gerbi, Giorgio Longo and Matteo Guerra celebrate the T4.120 F's best of specialised category win.

Compact and comfortable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.