An additional 1.7m lambs next year, MLA and AWI producer survey suggests

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated November 28 2022 - 5:21pm, first published 5:00pm
Nearly half the country's sheep producers are planning to increase lamb numbers next year, a MLA and AWI survey has shown.

DESPITE consensus that input costs will go up and workforce shortages will continue to be a hurdle, almost half the country's sheep producers are planning to increase the size of their flock over the next year, an in-depth look at farmer intentions shows.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.

