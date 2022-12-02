Farm Online
Tesla rolls out its first electric trucks in the US

By Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
December 3 2022 - 9:00am
Tesla's Elon Musk says semi-trailers currently account for 20 per cent of US vehicle emissions. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Vehicle giant Tesla has delivered its first electric semitrailers in the US, with chief executive Elon Musk promising the trucks would "look like an elephant moving like a cheetah" and provide a "step-change" in transport and emissions.

