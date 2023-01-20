A number of upgrades are coming to Claas' Xerion 5000 series tractors slated for delivery in 2023.
Chief among these changes are a new continuously variable transmission and the highest hydraulic power of any tractor in the market.
Claas Harvest Centre Claas high horsepower tractors product manager James Harrison said 2023 delivery models would feature the new ZF Eccom 5.5 transmission.
"Claas has incorporated Eccom transmission technology in Xerion since its launch in 2003," Mr Harrison said.
"These transmissions are renowned for their efficiency and reliability under all operating conditions.
"Like the previous 4.5 and 5 models, the 5.5 generation transmission offers four automatic range changes forward, a maximum forward speed of 40 or 50km/h and a maximum reverse speed of 30km/h.
"The drives of the front and rear axles are rigidly coupled with each other, so that no longitudinal differential is required."
A new pump transfer gearbox and optional tandem pump deliver an impressive oil flow of up to 447L/min for up to six double-acting rear spool valves, even at low engine speeds.
"This means there is also sufficient hydraulic capacity available for attachments with a particularly high requirement, such as air seeders," Mr Harrison said.
"The high flow hydraulic option allows for two spool valves to have a maximum flow rate of 140L/min through three-quarter couplers.
"The hydraulics menu in Cebis has also been simplified to show the feeder pump and maximum flow rates for each circuit and allow the operator to give priority to critical functions, such as fans or metering devices."
Xerion 5000 features a 12.8 litre six-cylinder Mercedes-Benz engine that produces a maximum torque of 2600Nm at just 1300rpm.
"With four equal-sized wheels, permanent four-wheel drive, all-wheel steering and a continuously variable transmission, this 530hp tractor is more than capable of towing a 24-metre air seeder at just 1100rpm, even fitted with single wheels," Mr Harrison said.
The 2023 models will also sport a module ballasting system that allows up to 3.5 tonnes to be added over the front and rear axles in 400kg increments and an optional Scharmller 'quick hitch' mounting frame for Cat 3 and Cat 4/4N attachments.
Inside, the Xerion is equipped with the Cebis operating system, which features an integrated armrest, multi-function control lever and new Cemis 1200 touchscreen with Sat 900 receiver and GPS Pilot automated steering.
Further functionalities are available, including section control, yield mapping and variable rate application.
