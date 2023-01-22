Farm Online
Home/Machinery

New Holland T5 Auto Command gets going in the specialty crop sector

January 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The New Holland T5 AutoCommand has a Stage V engine.

The fuel-efficient and powerful New Holland T5 Auto Command is getting runs on the board within the Australian specialty crop sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.