Live sheep export ban could hurt Middle East animal welfare

VN
By Victoria Nugent
April 4 2023 - 10:50am
UAE Ambassador Abdulla Al Subousi and MP Rick Wilson with a shearer at Peel feedlot.
Removing Middle Eastern countries ability to import live sheep by sea from Australia could have negative flow on affects for animal welfare across the region, a Western Australian MP has warned.

