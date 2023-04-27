Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Food inflation peak has passed by grocery prices still well above average

Updated April 27 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food inflation peak passes, but prices still well above average
Food inflation peak passes, but prices still well above average

Milk, cheese, eggs and oils are among some of the grocery categories to see the biggest price rises in the past year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.