Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

ESG: A con by the global elite or a farmer's duty of care?

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated July 5 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is the trendy concept of ESG the next evolution in a free market or an unnecessary burden on the farmer? Picture via Shutterstock.
Is the trendy concept of ESG the next evolution in a free market or an unnecessary burden on the farmer? Picture via Shutterstock.

In a nod to the typical farmer response to news of yet another industry think tank on improving the sustainability of agriculture, the Australian Farm Institute stepped well outside the conference comfort zone for it's mid-year event this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.