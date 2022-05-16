Global demand for high-performance harvesting technology has led to an almost $61 million (40 million euro) upgrade of Claas' manufacturing site in southern Germany.
The facility is located on 17 hectares in Bad Saulgau and previously underwent a $31 million (20 million euro) refurbishment nine years ago.
It is home to the company's Greenline range of mowers, tedders, swathers, balers and forage harvester fronts.
A number of facilities on the site are being expanded and upgraded, including the 5000 square metre main assembly hall and energy infrastructure.
This will be followed by investments in the areas of assembly optimisation and production logistics.
Claas implements a flexible production system that enables the factory to produce up to 40 different machines or variants at the same time.
The Bad Saulgau site also hosts one of the most modern forage harvesting development centres in the world, as well as Claas' tractor implement automation technology.
Claas has also announced it will be discontinuing the Cargos series of loader wagons at the end of this year.
Claas Harvest Centre product general manager Tim Needham said the company was constantly adjusting its product portfolio to the needs of its customers around the world.
"The use of loader wagons is declining in favour of forage harvesters," Mr Needham said.
"Claas has decided to discontinue its production of loader and forage transport wagons to create additional capacity for the production of Orbis row crop fronts for its Jaguar forage harvesters.
"Claas and the Claas Harvest Centre network will continue to support its customers with the provision of spare parts and technical support."
