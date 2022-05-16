Farm Online
Claas upgrading its Bad Saulgau factory in southern Germany

May 16 2022 - 11:00pm
The modernisation of Claas' Bad Saulgau site will cost almost $61 million (40 million euro).

Global demand for high-performance harvesting technology has led to an almost $61 million (40 million euro) upgrade of Claas' manufacturing site in southern Germany.

