Tetsu Kojima has been appointed to lead Kubota's Australian and New Zealand operations.
Mr Kojima is originally from Japan and has worked with the agricultural and construction machinery company for 33 years.
He is joining the team from his previous role as US general manager for sales and market department in the construction machinery division.
Mr Kojima said he was looking forward to the opportunity to provide his global expertise in the Australian and New Zealand markets in his role as managing director.
"Australia and New Zealand are world leaders in agriculture, and I'm thrilled to be part of Kubota's journey in expanding its product offering and presence in the region," Mr Kojima said.
"Our customers are diverse, whether it be on farms, construction sites, golf courses or backyards across Australia. They need to know they have a partner that has their back.
"Kubota is valued for its reliability and ongoing machinery support and will be a focus as we continue to grow."
Mr Kojima said while the construction and agricultural industries are booming across ANZ, ensuring resilient supply chains in the face of global instability and delivering products Australians can rely on is forefront.
"Across our business - from sales and marketing, to service, quality assurance, parts, engineering and administration - we are committed to working across every segment to provide value to our customers," Mr Kojima said.
"We are focused on fostering good partnerships with dealers, including training and quality assurance services and keeping ahead of technology advancements through our R&D and innovation.
"Growing our presence in the construction sector will be a key source of growth for the business."
Kubota sales and marking general manager Malcolm Owens said Mr Kojima's appointment would provide fantastic insights for Kubota's local future growth plans.
"We are thrilled to have Mr Kojima on our shores to share his global expertise and help serve the ANZ market," Mr Owens said.
