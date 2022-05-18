Farm Online
Kubota appoints Tetsu Kojima as Australia and New Zealand managing director

May 18 2022 - 3:00am
Tetsu Kojima is the new managing director of Kubota Australia and New Zealand.

Tetsu Kojima has been appointed to lead Kubota's Australian and New Zealand operations.

