New standards propose phasing out battery cages on poultry farms

August 20 2022 - 2:02am
New national poultry standards finalised

An Independent Poultry Panel has finalised the development of proposed new Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Poultry which phases out battery cages over the next 10 to 15 years.

