Australian and Italian companies get down to business at EIMA International

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
November 29 2022 - 5:00pm
Tornado Sprayers spare parts manager Emilio Dias with Italian Trade Agency Australia and New Zealand trade analyst Andrea Tenconi at EIMA International.

Australian delegates who made the trip to Italy for EIMA International this month all had one common goal: to connect with suppliers.

