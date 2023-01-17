Farm Online
Coburn family takes top award in Illawarra Show at International Dairy Week

Alastair Dowie
Updated January 17 2023 - 9:18pm, first published 8:00pm
Senior and grand champion Illawarra at 2023 International Dairy Week was Illinga Handsomes Homerun, shown by the Coburn Family, Horefield, Vic, led by Kieran Coburn. Picture by Alastair Dowie

The Coburn family is closing the curtain on the show career of their aged Illawarra cow after it took out the senior and supreme Illawarra exhibit at the 2023 International Dairy Week at Tatura, Vic.

