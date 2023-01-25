Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Photos

2023 International Dairy Week Holstein Show gallery

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated January 26 2023 - 12:55pm, first published January 25 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a big couple of days in the show ring for the Holstein breed at the 2023 International Dairy Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.