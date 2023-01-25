It was a big couple of days in the show ring for the Holstein breed at the 2023 International Dairy Week.
Numbers were back up close to pre-COVID-19 levels.
The large classes attracted a good crowd of spectators.
A highlight was the aged cow class that featured cows that were all classified excellent.
A group of friends achieved the ultimate goal at 2023 International Dairy Week after years of trying when their cow was named Holstein grand champion cow.
Gippslanders Alex and Darien Mathews and Maree and Jason Deenen took the award with Avonlea Stanleycup Evie, a cow they bought together at the Avonlea dispersal sale in 2021.
It was another triumph for Avonlea genetics, which has been behind the Australian grand champion cow three times in the past 15 years.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
