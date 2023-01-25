International Dairy Week was back to its best at Tatura, Vic, from January 15-19, 2023.
A highlight of the event are the interbreed competitions.
This year saw an intermediate Ayrshire champion cow take the top honour - the Australian grand champion cow award.
It was a first for both a younger cow and the breed.
The Guernsey exhibit was named the best senior cow, while the Holstein exhibit took the top award in the junior classes.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
