Mark Patullo named 2023 Lex Bunn Award recipient

Updated January 27 2023 - 9:14am, first published January 26 2023 - 7:00pm
Mark Patullo (centre holding trophy) was named the recipient of the 2023 Lex Bunn Memorial Award at IDW. Picture by Alastair Dowie

The 2023 Lex Bunn memorial award winner is Mark Patullo.

